Mailing slowed ballots
Regarding the recent story, “Primary ballots may not arrive in time for election, voters should prepare to go to polls”:
This article concerning mail-in ballots suggests the mail may not be fast enough. As a retired postmaster, I say we should put the blame where it belongs. If the ballots are mailed within the county to which they are addressed, postal regulation requires that the mail be delivered within two days. Not two to five days.
What the election board chairman for Atlantic County is not saying is that the ballots are being mailed out to the voters from outside the county that they are to be delivered in. If the election board cannot handle the volume of mail-in ballots, they should hire some temporary employees.
With everything that is going on with COVID-19 in the country, the Board of Election needs to prepare for more and more mail-in ballots for the general election in November. Stop blaming the Postal Service because the ballots are being mailed from outside the county, perhaps even out of state. I am sure there are mailing houses in South Jersey or Central Jersey that can do the mailings and the voters would have them within two days from when they are mailed.
James W. Fusco
Ocean City
United States threatened
The American dream is vanishing before our eyes. For a long time I believed that I, and many if not most Americans, whose childhoods were in the ’40s and ’50s, grew up in the best of times. And based on my wonderful childhood and a tour in the Air Force followed by secure, fruitful and enjoyable working years with people of almost every race, color and ethnicity, I’m writing a story titled “I Grew Up in the Best of Times” to leave to my grandchildren.
Even the first 20 years of retirement were terrific. For about 10 years my wife and I were only semi-retired. While living in Cherry Hill, we started a small antique business that we truly enjoyed. Then, with plans to retire fully in Cape May, we rented space in an antique co-op there, traveling weekly to restock it. Business was good, so we sold our highly taxed home, downsized to North Cape May and rented space in a second co-op, and then a third one in Avalon. After our business grew to the point that it was too much like work, we settled into being volunteers in a church thrift shop; and now, we are fully retired and committed to things like reading, writing, dancing and yoga.
But recently, something even more terrifying than the pandemic struck me — I actually feel blessed that I’m not likely to live long enough to see the destruction of this great nation. Then again, if President Trump does not win in November, I’m quite sure that I will live to witness the end of the United States of America, and I’m also sure I don’t have to explain why.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
