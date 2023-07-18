Limiting race lessons is authoritarian

Florida public schools are limited in their teaching about race and other “woke” issues. A textbook that made no mention of Rosa Parks’ skin color in a lesson about Jim Crow was, fortunately, rejected by the state education department.

South Dakota conservatives have sought to remove more than a dozen references to the region’s Indigenous populations, and pushed for biblical references in textbooks.

In 2021 the governor of Oklahoma signed a law banning teaching that students should “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish… on account of his or her race or sex.” It raised questions regarding teaching about the 1921 Tulsa incident wherein white rioters murdered hundreds of Black residents and burned 35 blocks of a prosperous Black neighborhood.

A Missouri representative introduced a bill banning references to sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools. National Education Association Deputy General Counsel stated there is a national effort to use culture war issues and language like “critical race theory” and “indoctrination” to drive wedges between educators.

Do we want a public education system that restricts teaching about racism, sexism and historical prejudice? School libraries are battlegrounds. According to the American Library Association, inclusion of books in libraries was challenged more than 1,200 times in 2022, more than double than in 2021. 2023 is projected to outpace 2022.

I think we are following the authoritarian playbook. Should we be concerned?

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine