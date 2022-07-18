Voice of the People, July 18, 2022

For fair immigration, hold global lottery

Overwhelmingly, Americans prefer limits on immigration. However, there is a flaw in the selection process involved. Today, though people of every land wish to become citizens of this country, all current focus has been on those residing in Mexico and south.

Are people who live there, via family and supporters, pressuring the federal government to serve their interests?

To repair this fault, to bring fairness to the process, a world lottery should be established to decide who are to be America’s welcomed immigrants.

Ray Lewis

Corbin City

Leave students’ souls to parents, religion

Recently an article reported an 18,000 drop in public school enrollment in New Jersey. The reason for this was reported as probably Covid-related and parents were not happy with the handling of closings.

While this is probably an issue, I believe the other issue that will continue the mass exodus from the public school system is the “2020 New Jersey Student Learning Standards -- Comprehensive Health and Physical Education.” Parents do not want their children being told what is right and wrong concerning gender, relationships and sexual matters.

Parents want their children to learn math, English and history -- the way it happened and not the way some want to make it. The schools should direct students to their parents, pastors, rabbis or priests for matters of the soul.

Harold Haberman

Ocean View

Many bad decisions require voter response

Unrelentingly rising rates at the gas pump, inflation at 8.3%, declining GDP rate, stock market losing ground almost daily, a deluge of drugs crossing the border, interest rates climbing, regular promotion of back-biting issues (most notably race and gender), small businesses shuttering, mismanagement of the Afghanistan evacuation, the baby formula scarcity and now a possible shortage of the COVID-fighting arsenal -- a creative writer could never imagine such a series of poor, dangerous decisions occurring in the span of 17 months.

Some U.S. citizens find this administration a comfort. Some U.S. citizens have short memories when stepping up to vote. For the sake of this country and all of us, let’s do the “right” thing the next election.

Frani Cavallaro

Ventnor

Clinton case jury included partisans

After all the reactions from Democrats about packing the Supreme Court, I would imagine that they were in euphoria about the acquittal of Michael Sussman. I think the jury was packed and how could they not reach this verdict.

Sussman was charged by Special Prosecutor John Durham of lying to the FBI about his interaction with Hillary Clinton. This case was heard in Washington, D.C., where 90% of the voters are Democrats. Part of the jury selection found that three of the jurors voted for Hillary Clinton and even financially donated to her campaign.

Because of party affiliation, how many others jurors kept a blind eye to the evidence submitted in the case. When the venue is inhabited by a biased group of people with one mindset, this is a poor example of a jury by your peers.

Maybe the next person to be indicted by Durham will have the hearing held outside of Washington.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Entertainment pays in casino business

About casino earnings, it’s easy to see who is beating the pack. Just look who has had real, headline, live entertainment. Entertainment drives business.

Clem Scharff

Northfield