Voice of the People, July 18, 2021

The hypocrisy of this statement from a politician is incredible. In the last year every federal, state and local government has been doing exactly what he states to the people. I have no doubt that in the last year Hartzell has played his part in making rules with the stroke of a pen in his little fiefdom that have forbidden his constituents from eating in restaurants, congregating in groups in public or private places, along with many other laws taking away people’s rights in a democracy. Now Hartzell knows how it feels.