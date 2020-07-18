NJ silent on jobless pay
How is it possible my unemployment claim is still listed as “pending”? I filed on March 26 and it has been pending since April 15.
When I call N.J. unemployment I have never been able to speak with anyone. The message tells me to call back tomorrow. E-mails are answered with a robo message, “We have received your inquiry and are looking into it.”
I am frustrated with this.
Patti Heisler
Tuckahoe
T-shirts not so funny
Recently I’ve seen people wearing T-shirts on the Ocean City Boardwalk with writing on the back saying: Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die! Under the writing there is an illustration of the COVID-19 virus.
Maybe these been made up by someone who believes everything should be open as usual and let people decide for themselves how to avoid the virus.
Stuart Hernandez
Ocean City
Washington statue at risk
Will the movement of tearing down statues now include the first president of the United States? George Washington (though reluctantly) maintained slaves. Perhaps we should tear down his statue, too.
Claudia Prapawiwat
Galloway Township
Grateful for responders
As a father and grandfather who believes life is very precious, I can’t help thinking of my grandson on his birthday. You see, he died so very tragically by drowning. I began to think of the personnel of trauma centers of Somers Point hospital emergency ward and the devotion of the Egg Harbor Township police department. I saw the pain in their eyes as they tried to bring about a good ending to a bad situation (they are my heroes). I never had a chance to express my gratitude for them; there are not enough words or tokens of appreciation that I can give to show how grateful I am of their love and care for him.
Betty and Robert Ford Sr.
Pleasantville
Don’t erase history
Since the late 1700s there has been a fight for equality. And rightfully so! People using, trading and selling people is certainly wrong today, but was just as wrong then.
While I agree with the peaceful protests proclaiming equality, I do believe the taking down of statues, such as the Abraham Lincoln statue of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, or those of Andrew Jackson or any other president of this country, has gone beyond the petition for that equality.
It wasn’t, and certainly isn’t, right to put down any human being, regardless of color, race, religion or any other reason.
But, I don’t see how removing these statues and taking Woodrow Wilson’s name off public buildings and college and university buildings helps that cause.
Living in the past will not push the country (or the world) forward for the fight for absolute equality. Continue to raise the point, continue to peacefully protest, continue to push the message, but don’t erase our history.
Rob Coyne
Absecon
