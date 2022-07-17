Voice of the People, July 17, 2022

Cut military to fight toxins causing violence

The principal cause of shootings in schools, churches, places of business and on the streets all across the United States has never been faced. I believe that principal cause is massive exposures to toxins in food, water, air and in a wide array of consumer products. Toxins may interfere with impulse control and educability.

Matters are so dire that extreme measures must be taken. I urge that we use the domestic violence clause in Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. It calls upon state legislators to demand that the United States put aside wasteful expenditures so that all resources, human and financial, can be used to heal us and stop all sources of exposures.

Wasteful expenditures include military efforts in such places as Ukraine, Taiwan, Korea and Somalia. Over 800 military bases around the world need to be shut down. We must stand for peace and do away with nuclear weapons. The United Nations needs to be fully funded and allowed to function without it being sabotaged by its own Security Council.

Use of the domestic violence clause would allow, finally, for stopping corporate allegiance to profits instead of protecting the health and the habitability of this planet.

The entire Constitution was built and bottomed upon the obligation of the United States to protect the people. It failed to do so before and must be called upon now to do what is required: End the violence. Heal us all. Create a nation where we learn to love and respect each other and live in peace.

Sen. Charles Sumner referred to Article IV, Section 4, as the “sleeping giant in the Constitution.” It’s time to awaken that sleeping giant.

Michael Diamond

Atlantic City

Station gas profits barely cover costs

Being in the service station business for over 40 years, I can assure everyone gasoline retailers have always made from 1 cent to 15 cents per gallon on gas, at least in South Jersey, including convenience stores or other company outlets. The gross profit on gas sales barely paid for overhead such as electric, gas pumper, maintenance, insurance, etc. Its main purpose was to bring people into your store to develop a relationship for ancillary services.

Thinking people will save any significant amount of money for the inconvenience of pumping their own gas is totally wrong. It’s like pretending removing guns from taxpaying, responsible citizens will keep thugs and the mentally ill from not having guns and committing crimes.

Lou Tate

Linwood