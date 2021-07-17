Voice of the People, July 17, 2021

National Guard bungles needed health insurance

My family is a proud New Jersey National Guard family. My wife is N.J. Air Guard. And I was in the Army National Guard for 16 years before permanent trauma to my legs and a tiny inoperable brain tumor sidelined me for good. We have two kids. Our daughter is in elementary, and our autistic son goes to the Atlantic County Special Services School.

We love our home. We love our county. We love our country. We’ve toughed through the pandemic fairly well, and we count our blessings. That is until the past three months.

Recently my wife was supposed to be deployed. The recent conflict in Israel delayed that deployment. Ever since, the 177th has pulled her off orders then put her back on orders repeatedly.

This wouldn’t be a problem except that for every time her orders change, the personnel office drops us from the health insurance we purchase through the National Guard. And that’s a huge problem for us.

I’m on very expensive medications vital to my treatment and survival. And the worst of it is that we aren’t the only ones affected. There are Guard members going on this deployment that have family with cancer. They’ve been getting dropped from their insurance as well.