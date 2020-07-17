End neck restraints
As I sit and listen to all the talk about removing all the statues and names of all the Confederate generals, this reminds me of Russia and other tyrannies. Remove anything that they don’t like or isn’t in their best interest. What is next? Remove all history books and teaching about the Confederacy — it’s part of our history. It doesn’t, in any stretch of the mind, suggest all white Americans are against all African Americans. Seeing Confederate flags and names reminds us of what happened in the Civil War. What did we learn?
We must live and work together “to form a more perfect union.” Let me make myself clear — I am not against the Black movement. But you cannot change people’s views by removing statues and names. You must change their hearts and minds … with education, training, resources — equally applied to all races.
Now let me state my view about police conduct, as a retired police officer for 26 years, in Camden during the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. I know about civil disturbances. We must not put off police training. Regarding the neck hold seen in George Floyd’s death, many police officers have been trained to use this type of restraint. I was never trained to use this type of restraint. But I was trained to protect myself at all times, if I felt my life was in danger. This does not justify what this officer did or others who use this type of restraint.
So, what is the first thing we must do? Every state attorney general should issue an order eliminating this practice, and restructure police training. It is dangerous to suggest that we dismantle or start all over again with all police departments. Not all police officers are dangerous or racist.
When I was a police officer, I was in charge with training and assigning officers in communications work, public communication with community leaders, assigning police to build trust and cooperation with all high school students. These are just a few suggestions, not a cure all, but rioting, burning, stealing are not the answer — they only increase anger, mistrust and hatred. Police reform can be accomplished if done in the right way.
Finally, don’t listen to the fool in the White House; he is one of the things wrong with the country.
Frank C. Locantore
Williamstown
Parkway bridge questions
As a custom homebuilder I found it my job to review all the plans for people’s homes and ask pertinent questions.
When the engineering was done on the Garden State Parkway bridges and the bike path, did nobody ask the following questions? Why is it that the northbound bridge has no shoulder? What happens if there is a flat tire or Lord forbid an accident on the northbound bridge? All the while the southbound bridge has two luxurious shoulders.
How do we connect the beautiful new bike path to Route 9 in Somers Point? Does the state just continue to spend money without critiquing the plan that they’re spending it on?
Now they tell us that they are going to turn Exit 29 into a full interchange. I sure hope that somebody is looking at these plans more closely.
John Regina
Northfield
Liberals should wise up
Regarding the recent online commentary by Jon Healey, “Even Trump supporters can’t possibly believe the 75-year-old bloodied by Buffalo police is antifa”:
What gives Los Angeles Times columnist Jon Healey the right to describe President Trump and his intentions? Healey is a loser, but he doesn’t know it, claiming that as an old man he knows better than the young kids.
When a policeman tells you to back up, you do or suffer the consequences that usually follow (and he did). He’s an old liberal living in a democracy — and what I tell him is that maybe he’s the one who should move. I love this country and hate anyone who disparages it, including him. He’s a messed-up writer belonging to the media mob.
I think President Trump loves this country and tries his best to do everything to save it. He will go down in history as one of our greatest presidents. Forsaken liberals like Healey should wise up.
I am very old and lived through many administrations, so I’ve lived it — Healey didn’t. He’s a young uninformed liberal who listens to CNN and MSNBC.
He should wise up and go to another country and then write another article about this subject. I’m sure he would change his left-minded opinions.
Mary Ann Gillane
Absecon
Symbolic action weakens
What in God’s name is happening in this country? The Black awareness protest has gotten completely out of control, protesting names of ice cream, pancake mix, statues, etc. If this protest is permitted to continue, every symbol of history will be lost and forgotten. What is next — history books, teaching history in schools and remove all historical facts, good or bad? These changes will not erase how brutally the Black race was treated. It will only inflame the feelings of people who do not associate statues, names or any other symbol with racism.
When the public sees protesters stand by while others destroy and loot businesses, it makes me stop and think what’s the real reason for protesting. If the police stepped in and arrested them, what would the protesters have done?
Demanding that statues, names and other symbols they feel support racism are removed only weakens their fight against racism.
Frank Charles
Williamstown
Casino aid shorts seniors
Regarding the Press editorial, “Proposed NJ help for its closed casinos needed, appropriately modest”:
I take issue with this editorial in support of tax relief for Atlantic City casinos.
Pre-pandemic, the casinos were already the beneficiaries of corporate welfare thanks to PILOT. Now bill S2400 would bestow a multi-million-dollar tax break on the glitzy Atlantic City casino industry in part by cutting their funding of much needed benefits to seniors. I think it would be stealing from grandmothers to subsidize big gaming.
Three months ago Borgata gaming parent MGM reported cash on hand of $6 billion and Caesars $2 billion. Shutdowns or no, those numbers do not sound like wobbly corporations needing state relief, especially one enabled by senior citizen sacrifice.
I’m having a tough year too. No need to pass a special bill for me as the state is doing for big gaming. I’d settle for my modest senior freeze refund. After all, laid off casino workers were getting $1,000 a week for doing nothing. I marvel at the industry’s ability to inspire such government generosity. But I want a decent lunch too.
In tough times, casino execs could take a 50% cut or even defer all salary until better days return. Also possible is a surtax on incomes over $300,000 to help the casinos.
Whichever, grandma could still take senior transportation to church and maybe keep her homestead rebate.
Cuts to senior services would not be the best way to protect 26,000 casino jobs. But the lopsided Senate vote strongly suggests that it is the easiest way.
I see a double standard: rugged individualism for needy and disabled seniors, government altruism for the corporate stallions. Bill S2400 is a conspiracy of inertia. It took the easy way out and sold out seniors.
Martha Esrey
Atlantic City
