Voice of the People, July 16, 2022

Repairmen should get COVID pay, too

I am an employee of the Atlantic City Housing Authority. I work in the maintenance department. Last year I found out that the security department received COVID pay, and no one else did.

The maintenance repairmen here should be considered frontline workers. On a daily basis we enter apartments to make repairs and are in direct contact with tenants that are COVID positive or potentially COVID positive. Some of the maintenance staff have come down with COVID. I personally have entered units to find a person dying of COVID.

When I reached out to upper management to request COVID pay for the maintenance repairmen, they denied my request. The maintenance repairmen of the Atlantic City Housing Authority are being treated with disregard.

Joseph Snapp Jr.

Buena

Consistently enforce Ventnor parking rules

It seems that Ventnor wants to do selective law enforcement on commercial vehicle parking. The ordinance clearly states no commercial vehicles, trailers or trucks, and it seems that the Ventnor Police Department chooses to do it by complaint whether one gets a ticket or should get a ticket.

I don’t know in this day and age how they can do selective law enforcement. They justify it by saying enforcement is by complaint, only in my eyes it is profiling and should be addressed.

I have tried to deal with the city. They said they will look at the ordinance to possibly change it, and still no answers for over a year now.

They should enforce the ordinance in full or not at all, and not by selective law-enforcement.

John Keen

Ventnor

Require psych exam to purchase a gun

I am distraught over the recent mass shootings in New York and Texas as well as other places. Unfortunately, there will be more shootings, I am sad to say. History tends to repeat itself.

The first thing we hear is “gun control.” These are certain laws about the sales of firearms and keeping illegal firearms out of the reach of those who intend to do harm. There are ghost guns which are illegal as a three dollar bill. These have no serial numbers.

The fact is all guns can kill, whether they be illegal or legal.

Shooting itself is a very safe sport which the NRA backs 100%. Keep the NRA out of the picture. It has nothing to do with these mass murders. These shootings are done by deranged individuals who obviously have problems. The real problem is people and not guns.

Who is to say when the next incident will occur? I firmly believe that those attempting to acquire firearms should be examined by psychiatrists. Perhaps this in itself seems ludicrous because of the extra time it would take, but is it worth chancing another killing? It would make for one more step to determine if an individual be stable for the safe handling of firearms.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City