Rethink A.C. tournament
We have recently seen a lot of activity where we live near the playground/basketball court at Sheridan and Mississippi avenues in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City. It is truly a work of public creativity as the art displays are completed.
However, we recently heard that there will be eight weeks of basketball tournaments played for six hours every Saturday until late at night at the little playground, and we are really concerned for our community.
Our small neighborhood in Venice Park has hosted these tournaments at various times during the last few summers and there has been little community control. There is loud music until late at night, a DJ spouting vulgar obscenities and racial slurs that can be heard for blocks, not enough safe parking, no bathroom facilities available (forcing people to urinate on local lawns), and no crowd control from local law enforcement.
Given the fact that most of the teams/players and fans are not from our community, and given the fact that we are still fighting a dangerous pandemic, we see no reason for our neighborhood to host these games/tournaments this summer, disregarding state mandates for crowd size and social distancing.
Without a doubt, athletic pursuits are beneficial. But given these precarious times, and thinking about safe hygiene and social distancing, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council should rethink these games from happening during this summer in Venice Park.
Rev. Victoria Ney
Atlantic City
Better off under Trump
The Democratic Party, its politicians, the media, lawless mobs, leftist activists, the Black caucus and many devout Democrats are using George Floyd’s death as a reason for peaceful protests, but also to create civil chaos, lawlessness, destruction and angry speech. It’s clear to me that the perpetrators of Floyd’s death, and others accused of such unjust actions, will be prosecuted. American justice mostly works, but I believe we need reasonable reform, and most cops are good people with a hard job.
The Constitution protects protests — the very Constitution some may want to abolish. It’s my belief that some rioters and their supporters simply hate the America they grew up in, but some just hate this president so much that they are willing — even secretly accepting — of actions that destroy or disrupt civil society, and some in the Democratic Party seem to need to keep racial hatred alive. So does the media.
There is money and political power in doing so, but Black, White and Hispanic interactions by ordinary people are mostly cordial and courteous. Average people don’t routinely walk-around disrespecting each other — quite the opposite.
Many Democrats and media deliberately ignore the real prosperity and progress of the past three years, but President Trump’s delivery can irritate many people — including me. But I know I’m better off now than when George W. Bush or Barack Obama were president.
I think Joe Biden has been hiding because Democrats need to hide him. Biden would be a puppet — I think he’s incompetent. At least Bernie Sanders was honest. I believe China perpetrated this virus, and Democrats and media are making the most of it.
Cities have withered at the hands of Democrats for too long, so have the poor people in them. Democratic politicians make grand election-year promises every year — but whose cities are burning?
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
