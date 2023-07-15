Government must guide business climate response
Regarding the recent column by Craig Rucker, “EPA’s shameless use of children to push climate agenda”:
Craig Rucker — a cofounder of Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, among whose financial supporters is Exxon Mobil — is doing a lot of mental calisthenics in a hodgepodge critique of teachers unions, the Biden administration and climate science in an effort to argue against the obvious, i.e., that children are vulnerable to pollution caused by climate change. All the logical fallacies in the world (and Rucker seems to be applying all of them) won’t stand up to the evidence: climate change is real, it is caused by humans, and we are running out of time to address it.
An honest conservative response would be a proposal for businesses, coordinated by the government, to address it. Instead, Rucker presents false dichotomies, twisted data and poor logic.
People are also reading…
Louis Greenstein
West Atlantic City
Boardwalk e-bikes for medical needs
Just a thought to control electric bikes. It’s just a matter of time before a serious injury happens on the boardwalk.
If people have a medical issue, they should be issued a permit for using an electric bike, like any other handicap accommodation. All other electric bikes should be banned. The boardwalk is just way too congested.
Dan Histon
Ocean City