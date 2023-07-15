Government must guide business climate response

Craig Rucker — a cofounder of Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, among whose financial supporters is Exxon Mobil — is doing a lot of mental calisthenics in a hodgepodge critique of teachers unions, the Biden administration and climate science in an effort to argue against the obvious, i.e., that children are vulnerable to pollution caused by climate change. All the logical fallacies in the world (and Rucker seems to be applying all of them) won’t stand up to the evidence: climate change is real, it is caused by humans, and we are running out of time to address it.