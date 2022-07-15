Voice of the People, July 15, 2022

Biden doesn’t deserve support

Recent polls have put President Biden’s approval rating at 39%. I would like to know what it is that those included in that percentage approve of. The news recently included the following stories:

Gas prices set records daily for highest cost ever. Food prices soared. A record number of illegal migrants crossed the southern border one month and a new record was expected the next. Deaths from drug overdose topped 100,000 in the latest data. Inflation, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hit a 40 year high; many economists forecast a recession in the near future. Baby formula, an essential supply for many infants, was virtually unobtainable unless you were an illegal migrant, in which case stockpiles were available at the border. Businesses are unable to fill necessary positions in spite of offering higher wages and those increased wages did not keep pace with inflation, leaving many with less take home pay. The stock market plunged over 1,000 points; the Dow suffered its eighth straight weekly decline (the longest since the 1932 crash); the S&P and Nasdaq dropped 17.7% and 27%, respectively.

Added to this the administration is attempting to cede too much power to the discredited WHO that might allow them to determine when a pandemic occurs and have the authority to decide what must be done.

Those in the 39% group should shed their adamant political-party affiliation mentality and take a sober look at what this administration is doing to the country. It’s not good, and it needs to change. People should keep it in mind come November.

James M. Shippen

Northfield

Shootings should have been enough

When the news came out about the ruthless murder of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, my initial reaction was grief and deep sorrow. As more details were revealed about this mass murder, my feelings quickly morphed into anger and then grew to the level of utter rage. Rage because gun violence and mass shootings in this country have become a daily occurrence.

Schools are a microcosm of society. For better or worse, what we witness in society, we can expect to witness in schools. Over and over, news outlets broadcast incidents of barbaric and brutal assaults, ruthless stabbings and brazen, fatal shootings in large cities and in rural communities alike. Tragically, we learn of what seems to be a proportionate and growing number of children perpetrating these same “adult crimes” against other children and in some cases against adults as well.

The nation has demonstrated concern through prayer, through tears, through the lowering of flags, and through vows to take steps against such violence from being repeated. Yet it hasn’t been stopped. In fact it hasn’t even been abated. How many more Columbine High Schools, Sandy Hook Elementary Schools, West Nickel Mines Amish Schools, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schools and Virginia Techs will it take until enough is enough?

Janice Gallagher

Ocean View