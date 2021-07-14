Voice of the People, July 15, 2021

Use card with a chip for voter identification

Why is our voting process antiquated?

We have companies that have drones delivering packages, we have driverless vehicles, we have all this modern technology — why don’t we use this technology for voter registration, give everyone a voter ID card like a credit card with the voter’s info on it. You go to the polling place, you swipe the card, the attendant reads your info and you get to vote once for each election.

Since the card has a chip with all your info and a photo, you can use the card for everyday identification.

Giancarlo A. Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Murphy, Democrats don’t deserve to be re-elected

People should speak up and stand up to the career politicians who have ruined New Jersey with their mismanagement and negligence in regard to spending tax dollars.

This is not the party of years ago which once supported the working class people. Now it’s the party of the left using race and Marxist indoctrination in schools. Wokeness and cancel culture have divided instead of helping the American people, which I think is their plan.