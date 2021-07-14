Voice of the People, July 15, 2021

Use card with a chip for voter identification
Why is our voting process antiquated?
We have companies that have drones delivering packages, we have driverless vehicles, we have all this modern technology — why don’t we use this technology for voter registration, give everyone a voter ID card like a credit card with the voter’s info on it. You go to the polling place, you swipe the card, the attendant reads your info and you get to vote once for each election.
Since the card has a chip with all your info and a photo, you can use the card for everyday identification.
Giancarlo A. Ioannucci
Galloway Township
Murphy, Democrats don’t deserve to be re-elected
People should speak up and stand up to the career politicians who have ruined New Jersey with their mismanagement and negligence in regard to spending tax dollars.
This is not the party of years ago which once supported the working class people. Now it’s the party of the left using race and Marxist indoctrination in schools. Wokeness and cancel culture have divided instead of helping the American people, which I think is their plan.
The Democrats have held the Legislature for the last 19 years. This group think in support of them must change. Through their incompetence, we have the highest property taxes in the country, unsustainable pension funds, crumbling infrastructure, and a bankrupted transit and transportation system. Worse roads, the most per mile to maintain, highest toll and tax raises during a pandemic to push New Jersey into more debt. Gov. Murphy has made this sanctuary state. With all the illegals immigrants that Biden is sending here, this is another burden taxpayers will have to bear.
The state’s two senators vote with the party against the police, and turn a blind eye to the burning and looting still going on in parts of the country. The double standard must stop. Enforce the rule of law.
The governor followed New York’s lead in sending infected people back into nursing homes, costing many lives. In his budget he added another million dollars for a defense fund for illegal migrants, another $40 million for health care and education. He had to revisit the budget again to put money in for the tax freeze for seniors and homestead rebates that were left out. This shows where this guy’s priorities lie.
He’s been out borrowing money, floating bonds just to keep New Jersey afloat, because of his party’s incompetence. He put the state in lockdown, losing revenue, decimating the tourism industry, and putting many small businesses out of business. This guy has been a train wreck for the state and he and his party don’t deserve votes to continue.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township