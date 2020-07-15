Don’t cut healthy trees
It’s midsummer and the buzz of chainsaws invades the afternoon calm. We sit on our porch and wince. Another tree is coming down.
After 25 years in our development, we’re too familiar with that sound, like locusts eating their way through a field of grain. The sound of destruction.
The continued destruction of large, healthy trees is a plague on the community. Year after year we’ve watched helplessly as dozens of trees have come down. Some, no doubt, were diseased and needed to be felled. Most, almost certainly, were not. When someone takes down a healthy tree, he or she is depriving all of us in the neighborhood of that tree’s life-sustaining properties. When a tree goes down, we all lose the oxygen it provided, the shade it cast, the beauty it offered, and the value it imparted to property.
When you see a 6-foot wide pile of dirt atop an ancient stump, now potted with bedraggled begonias, or a spindly sapling where a 60-foot oak once stood or, worse yet, a 5-foot lifeless stump hung with plastic pots of annuals, you’re looking at poor attempts to hide what I consider a crime.
Before people decide to take down a tree, they should consider the impact on the community. A homeowner has the legal right to remove a tree on his property. I’m asking them to consider the moral aspect, rather than the legal aspect. Is this the right thing to do? How will it impact others nearby? Is this merely a matter of convenience, a way to avoid raking those darned leaves in the fall?
If someone decides a tree should come down, they should consult a licensed arborist. They’ll determine if a tree is diseased and poses a threat. These professionals may advise against taking down a healthy tree. They understand its value to a community and they operate with an eye to the future, not to making a quick buck as many tree removal services do.
Before people take down a tree, they should think how all of us depend on trees.
Ann-Maria Guevara
Somers Point
NJ ignores Dems’ actions
Suppose there was a CEO who established rules for his employees and then broke his own rules? The board of directors would fire him, right? Suppose there was an employee who missed 45% of work days, he would be fired, right? Wrong, this is New Jersey.
Gov. Murphy ordered that only a limited number of people could congregate because of the pandemic. He even threatened to arrest and jail anyone who violated his order. His regulations continue to affect people and businesses. Yet he violated his own orders, walking in two different protests with hundreds of people. He’ll probably win reelection, since this is New Jersey.
According to GovTrack, Sen. Corey Booker missed 118 of 262 votes or 45% in 2019, the most of any U.S. senator that year. He’ll probably be reelected, since this is New Jersey.
Joseph Picardi Sr.
Galloway Township
Health workers heroes
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few,” said Winston Churchill.
Churchill’s words apply today as well to the courageous health care workers worldwide.
I’m chairman of the Department of Surgery at Shore Medical Center, and I’m grateful for all the courageous, selfless, dedicated heroes of the center, who are doing their jobs everyday in spite of significant risks during this pandemic crisis to save lives and serve the communities’ health needs.
Leonard Galler, MD
Ventnor
Lockdown is no war
I am amazed at the range of observations and opinions which I hear from people I know and which I read in the newspaper. It seems to me that government officials, church officers and community leaders are trying to make the best choices with incomplete information about unprecedented conditions.
There has been some over-reaction but that is better than under reaction. For 120,000 people and their families the consequences have been enormous. For most of us the restrictions are not much more than inconvenience.
Some complain that the government took away three months of their life. Really? Have they never heard of the draft? For most draftees there was a total redirection of life for two years. For World War II soldiers it was for the duration of the war plus six months. For hundreds of thousands there was no return.
Someone complained that he was told what door to use as an exit. He is fortunate that the door was not a ramp on a Higgins boat leading on to Omaha Beach.
Most of us have nothing to complain about.
Michael McGrath
Egg Harbor Township
Options for a COVID test
I agree with the Ocean City resident who described the difficulties he experienced in getting tested for COVID-19. South Jersey is often forgotten.
I live in southern Ocean County. The nearest facility, an urgent care center, requires a prescription. I could also drive 30 miles to Toms River. Proximate facilities in Atlantic County are for residents of that county.
People should know that there is a way. There is a test center locator at covid19.nj.gov with an option to get a test kit by mail (after answering some qualifying questions). You can enter your insurance information or pay by credit card.
Donna S. Wanat
Tuckerton
Ban smoking in casinos
As a casino employee who is most concerned about the health and well-being of myself, my family and my co-workers, and less concerned with when the casinos reopen, I have read with great interest all the casinos’ reopening plans. I have read everything I can find from the state on reopening and one thing that is not mentioned once is smoking.
We all know that COVID-19 is an airborne virus, that aerosols with the virus can hang in the air a long time but nowhere have I seen any suggestion of lifting the casino exemption to the smoking ban. This could be done even temporarily, for 6 or 12 months and then be revisited when there is less urgency. How can anybody in good faith say that they are doing everything possible to protect people’s welfare and still allow smoking in the casinos. To allow people to smoke and continuously exhale smoke into the air is reckless and irresponsible.
I have written all my state legislators about this weeks ago but have heard nothing. Who else can we turn to protect our very lives.
Lift the casino exemption to the smoking ban now. Our lives depend on it.
James Weatherford
Ventnor
Cape chamber’s positive
In a time when complaining and negativity rule the day I want to recognize the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce for being a constant positive influence on the business community and the county.
These past few months have been filled with confusion, fear, misinformation and speculation. As a business owner I’ve seen the chamber — through emails, Zoom sessions and mobile alerts — keep owners, managers, employees and the public informed. In addition they provided resources for assistance throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
I’m grateful for the chamber and the absolutely amazing job it is doing. I’m proud to be a member.
Joseph Delvescio
Ocean View
