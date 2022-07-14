Voice of the People, July 14, 2022

Blame GOP, NRA for shooting deaths

The new mantra of the GOP seems to me to be horrified and heartbroken. Good. And maybe the old thoughts and prayers will lead to new, more restrictive gun laws. They didn’t. Death is all around us. The smell, the sounds, the guns. I can hear and see it.

I believe the new mantra of the NRA is more big guns, more big deaths, more big guns, etc. It’s a domino game that only they can win. I think these are the only outcomes from this continued game: past deaths, current deaths, future deaths, to all of which people can apply the horrified and heartbroken mantra.

Today I am wondering if the killer was not a victim too, a victim of the NRA and GOP support for Second Amendment rights, and worries that the right to own and use an instrument of death might be taken away.

I want no big guns, no big deaths. I am way beyond horrified and heartbroken about what seems to me the lack of caring or will or even intelligence of legislators who cannot find a way to make a difference.

I always believed that one vote can make a difference, so I implore all who are tired of this to vote.

Frances and Frank Worrell

Ocean City