Voice of the People, July 14, 2021

Time has come to consolidate municipal courts
I have followed the debate regarding the consolidation of the municipal courts within Atlantic County with great interest. As a former Superior Court judge and the current Atlantic County Prosecutor, my interest in this endeavor has nothing to do with the political patronage, nor the home rule that seems to be motivating those opposed to this measure. While it appears that there could be significant cost savings to each municipality that participates, my support for this proposal stems from the ability to create a uniform system of justice within the municipal court system.
As the county prosecutor my administration currently has oversight over each of the municipal prosecutors. Each municipal prosecutor has wide latitude and discretion to dispose of the matters under their jurisdiction. On occasion an assistant county prosecutor is assigned to handle a matter which presents a conflict of interest. On the rare occasion when a municipal prosecutor violates his/her oath, my office has the authority to intervene and remove the municipal prosecutor from office.
I wholeheartedly support the consolidation of the municipal courts in Atlantic County because I believe it offers the municipalities within our county the best opportunity to provide “Equal Justice for All” at this level of our judicial system. As it stands, a defendant who commits an offense in one municipality can be treated far differently than another defendant under similar circumstances in another municipality. Justice should not be determined by zip code.
Further, consolidation will provide an opportunity to extend many of the diversionary services that my administration has implemented at the county level to the municipal court level, e.g. addiction intervention and treatment services and the Veterans Diversionary Program.
When all the positive social justice issues are added to the potential cost savings to taxpayers, this proposal truly represents a significant benefit to our residents.
Damon G. Tyner
Atlantic County Prosecutor
Support GOP in midterms
for balanced government
What do we see in the first six months of President Biden's administration? It is the policies of Presidents Obama and Biden that will lead us toward a socialist government.
Since January, we see no control of the crisis at the southern border. Thousands of undocumented refugees, unaccompanied children and members of drug cartels walk freely into the country despite the efforts of the weakened border control. The Biden administration apparently sees this effort as leading to rapid citizenship and votes for their party.
Their powerful and aggressive agenda includes racial issues, taxing the rich, woke education of children from kindergarten through college, and a free college education for all students — and some in the party want to defund the police.
How are we to pay for this new level of taxes? We would have a national debt leading to a huge recession. Might we be seeing the beginning of Big Brother, “Animal Farm” and such?
Foreseeing the possibility of losing control of Congress in midterm elections, the administration seems anxious to enact more laws incorporating the policies of the far left.
Changes in tax laws increase the burden for all of us. Food costs, gas prices at the pump and more will continue to rise. Thousands of New Jersey residents have already left the state due to high taxes, as well as companies leaving due to more and greater regulation.
The compassionate efforts of states and the federal government to help the unemployed, due to the pandemic, include large monthly checks that have workers avoiding the return to work as they make more money staying home.
Republican victories by local, state and federal candidates in the midterm elections are essential to having a more balanced government for the good of all citizens.
Gail Zona
Galloway Township