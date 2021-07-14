Voice of the People, July 14, 2021

Time has come to consolidate municipal courts

I have followed the debate regarding the consolidation of the municipal courts within Atlantic County with great interest. As a former Superior Court judge and the current Atlantic County Prosecutor, my interest in this endeavor has nothing to do with the political patronage, nor the home rule that seems to be motivating those opposed to this measure. While it appears that there could be significant cost savings to each municipality that participates, my support for this proposal stems from the ability to create a uniform system of justice within the municipal court system.

As the county prosecutor my administration currently has oversight over each of the municipal prosecutors. Each municipal prosecutor has wide latitude and discretion to dispose of the matters under their jurisdiction. On occasion an assistant county prosecutor is assigned to handle a matter which presents a conflict of interest. On the rare occasion when a municipal prosecutor violates his/her oath, my office has the authority to intervene and remove the municipal prosecutor from office.