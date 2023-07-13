Christie lost popularity during governorship

Regarding the recent commentary by John Froonjian, “Don’t count out Chris Christie this early in the presidential sweepstakes”:

I agree with some of the points in Froonjian’s column. I agree that it is way too early to count anyone out, including Chris Christie.

At about this point in the 2008 Democratic primary, Hillary Clinton was considered the prohibitive favorite over Barack Obama.

Also, Christie’s criticisms of Donald Trump are legitimate.

However, while Christie and Trump are both bullies and there are those who argue that it takes a bully to beat a bully, it remains to be seen if Christie will be strong enough to stand up and say the same things at a debate to Trump. How effective will Christie be if Trump points out how Christie was an early supporter of him in 2016, supported him again in 2020 and said in a television interview that he would give Trump an “A” on how he governed? How will he walk that back?

The other thing is that Froonjian does not address the issue of whether it is even desirable to have Christie as a general election candidate for president, much less in the actual role of president.

As governor of New Jersey (2010- 2018), Christie oversaw 12 credit rating downgrades, failed to adequately fund public worker pensions, was very antagonistic towards public school teachers, civil service public workers and their unions, and arbitrarily canceled the ARC (Access to the Region’s Core) Tunnel project in 2010 even though the existing tunnels were all about 100 years old and badly in need of repair.

While Christie beat Democratic challenger Barbara Buono for re-election in 2013 by about 22 percentage points, by the end of his second term, the media reported that the public was suffering from what they termed “Christie fatigue” and he left office with a dismal approval rating of 15 percent, even lower than that of Jim Florio who left office with an approval rating of 18 percent.

Dave Schraeger

Hamilton, Mercer County