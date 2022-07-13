Voice of the People, July 13, 2022

Ban electric vehicles from A.C. Boardwalk

Sitting on a boardwalk bench in Ventnor or Atlantic City, one can view electric powered bicycles, motorbikes, skateboards and scooters flying by and swerving to avoid pedestrians enjoying the fresh ocean breezes. The boardwalk is no place for electric vehicles. Signs posted on the Ventnor Boardwalk say they are illegal. Atlantic City should outlaw these motor vehicles as well. This dangerous situation of speeding vehicles using the boardwalk requires police enforcement.

Electric bicycle riders and the various electric powered vehicle riders never slow down to pass pedestrians, or walk their vehicles through crowds. This prevents pedestrians and all courteous bicycle riders from enjoying their day out.

Ventnor and A.C. created dedicated bike lanes on Atlantic Avenue at great expense. Electric bicycles, scooters and skateboards should be required to use these bike lanes and to follow N.J. motor vehicle laws.

Automobile drivers stop at every red light. Electric vehicles only stop to avoid an accident. Atlantic Avenue speed limit is 25 mph, but electric bikes can speed over 25 mph, and they go through red lights.

Pedestrian injuries and auto accidents caused by these unlicensed, unmarked, uninsured, electric powered vehicles will increase. Ventnor and A.C. police departments must enforce the laws to assure a safe Atlantic Avenue and a safe boardwalk. They must move all electric vehicles to Atlantic Avenue.

Arthur Lampert

Atlantic City

Donate reusable bags to area food banks

Regarding the recent letter, “Must buy unwanted reusable grocery bags”:

The writer who has unwanted grocery bags due to the plastic bag ban should donate any reusable bags to food banks. We have several distribution areas throughout South Jersey, and the bags would be put to good use.

Suzanne Marx

Mays Landing