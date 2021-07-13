Voice of the People, July 13, 2021

NJ makes it hard to transfer boat title

I tried to register my used out of state boat at the Egg Harbor Township offices of the Motor Vehicle Commission and found it has restricted boat title transfers to a limited number of offices with appointment only.

This insanity has no reasonable explanation considering there is no MVC in Atlantic County permitted to do these regulations.

Why would you restrict this 10 minute transfer to limited offices when in the past all MVC offices were able to complete this process?

It makes no sense for the limitation, considering 3/4 of the state is on the coast.

Once again the Ivy League brain trust in the governor’s office prevails.

Harris M. Newman

Margate

Unmarked police cars, fines to tame drivers

As an experienced driver in New York, Washington D.C, Florida and other states I moved into the auto division in Atlantic County. Drivers in this “race” daily have no numbers on their cars so, I never know who won.