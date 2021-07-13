Voice of the People, July 13, 2021

NJ makes it hard to transfer boat title
I tried to register my used out of state boat at the Egg Harbor Township offices of the Motor Vehicle Commission and found it has restricted boat title transfers to a limited number of offices with appointment only.
This insanity has no reasonable explanation considering there is no MVC in Atlantic County permitted to do these regulations.
Why would you restrict this 10 minute transfer to limited offices when in the past all MVC offices were able to complete this process?
It makes no sense for the limitation, considering 3/4 of the state is on the coast.
Once again the Ivy League brain trust in the governor’s office prevails.
Harris M. Newman
Margate
Unmarked police cars, fines to tame drivers
As an experienced driver in New York, Washington D.C, Florida and other states I moved into the auto division in Atlantic County. Drivers in this “race” daily have no numbers on their cars so, I never know who won.
There are so many types of drivers on this road: The zig-zag driver who weaves lanes to get to the front; the driver who speeds in all lanes and wants to drive over my car; the driver who believes stop and other traffic signs are for other drivers; and the drivers who must answer their phones, fix their hair, and eat and drink with one hand.
I and many drivers are survivors on a daily basis. The answer is police in unmarked cars with fines of $25 first fine and $100 for second.
Louis Sheen
Mays Landing
Waco cookie boycott hit Girl Scouts too
Regarding the recent story, “Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies”:
In the article about lagging sales of Girl Scout cookies, the author blames the entire situation on the pandemic. She didn’t mention that there was a short-lived boycott last year of eating or purchasing the cookies in Waco, Texas, because a Girl Scouts branch there with a sex-education program previously had Planned Parenthood among its information providers.
Why would the Girl Scouts have anything to do with an abortion-providing organization that terminates unborn lives that are potential Girl Scouts? It makes no sense. I guess it is political correctness at its finest.
Gordon Shindle
Brigantine