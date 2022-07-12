Voice of the People, July 12, 2022

Taking time off from hot arguments

Remembering Billy Joel’s hit, “We didn’t Start the Fire,” it seems all too prescient now. There is unease amongst people based on political ideology, the seemingly never ending pandemic issues, watching inflation eat away at people’s ability to buy things, the decline of the stock market, the politicization of the Supreme Court, the hate for whoever is the current president, the ceaseless thread of negative stories in the media, the unfortunate effect of social media platforms and the general lack of love for one’s fellow man.

It feels reminiscent to me of slowly watching a loved one die when you know that there is nothing that you can do about it other than be sad. So, I have decided for me it is way less news, way less heavy discussions and more watching baseball and listening to positive books on tape.

At this point, self-preservation of one’s own heart and mind are more important than discussion of who is right or who is wrong.

John Regina

Northfield