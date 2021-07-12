Voice of the People, July 12, 2021

Biden administration threat is serious

During the past six months, a stark new reality has become apparent to those of us who do not believe up is down or day is night. The premier existential threat to American society is not China, Russia, climate change or straight, white, Christian males.

It’s a Biden administration that I consider brutally incompetent, corrupt, delusional and racist, fronting an unrecognizable Democratic Party now dominated by people illiterate in history, civics and economics.

Richard Ming

Atlantic City

Vote out Trump backers

The last few years have seemed like a bad dream that resulted in destruction in the halls of the United States congressional building and threats to congressional representatives in session. To me, there appears to be an evil disease of lies permeating some of the governing body and the country. Perpetuated by constant, relentless pounding through media, over and over again, promoting what is not true may begin to be seen possible to some gullible, emboldened people.