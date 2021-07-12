Voice of the People, July 12, 2021

Biden administration threat is serious
During the past six months, a stark new reality has become apparent to those of us who do not believe up is down or day is night. The premier existential threat to American society is not China, Russia, climate change or straight, white, Christian males.
It’s a Biden administration that I consider brutally incompetent, corrupt, delusional and racist, fronting an unrecognizable Democratic Party now dominated by people illiterate in history, civics and economics.
Richard Ming
Atlantic City
Vote out Trump backers
The last few years have seemed like a bad dream that resulted in destruction in the halls of the United States congressional building and threats to congressional representatives in session. To me, there appears to be an evil disease of lies permeating some of the governing body and the country. Perpetuated by constant, relentless pounding through media, over and over again, promoting what is not true may begin to be seen possible to some gullible, emboldened people.
The idea of the halls of the congressional building being vandalized and broken was unthinkable until it happened on Jan. 6. Such misled people must be stopped before they attack elsewhere.
I consider it unacceptable that the Republican Party rejected a proposed congressional investigation as to who organized, promoted and participated in the invasion of a governing building. There is no way that these rebellious people are the majority in the United States of America. People should use their vote to expel politicians dominated by President Trump. Sacred scripture predicts that a nation divided against its self will not stand.
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House