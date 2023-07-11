Wind farm opponents grasping at straws

We can’t listen to the news without hearing about the many folks opposing the offshore wind farms. The validity of their arguments doesn’t matter. They’ll grab onto anything they think might help stop it, without any hard, factual, scientific evidence. Migrating birds, whales, the fishing industry, and specks on the horizon were some of the same arguments against the first oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico in 1938. One can only assume these anti-windmill folks really do want electricity, they just want it generated in someone else’s backyard.

The latest argument is that the wind farm is some sort of great experiment that no one knows how it will turn out. Well, the first offshore wind farms were constructed by Denmark and Britain 32 years ago. Today, there is a long list of EU countries with offshore farms from Norway to Portugal. Britain alone now has 45 offshore farms. France is now planning the largest offshore farm yet (40GW). In fact, they have stated that “Offshore wind energy will probably be the main source of renewable energy production between 2030 and 2050, far ahead of solar energy and land wind farms.”

Keep in mind that the North Sea is a far more hostile environment than our coastline, with routine hurricane force winds. And yes, they have migrating birds, whales and a fishing industry with no great environmental issues.

Personally, I’m more concerned about the reclamation process years down the road when, like everything else, the farms become worn out or obsolete.

Gene Chojnacki

Seaville

Keep firearms users confined in prisons

Many homes in America have a firearm, a result of the liberalism offered to all residents. This was a real need in the early 1900s and before, with lawlessness throughout the country. These aren’t the circumstances today.

Almost every community has an armed police force and court system, and it is not necessary to arm for protection. Yet in large cities, police are almost outgunned by an element that is undereducated and unprepared to fit in. These people will use their weapons to rob you and they might shoot you to prevent your testimony.

This is a growing problem. Guns are available to anyone with money. There is a black market of often stolen weapons. This is what America is dealing with, ineffectively. This cannot be allowed to continue.

Only the general population that really controls everything through their votes can demand a change to keep themselves safe. We need to demand new law enforcement tactics and changes in some laws, and to build more jails. The progress will be to permanently incarcerate those morons that think they can rule America via a gun in their hands.

Those convicted of using a firearm illegally should face 25 years to life in jail without any possibility of a reduced sentence. They shouldn’t have had the gun, which requires a license and training. They intended to do harm and enforce their intentions, so they earned being caged fro 25 years or more.

We’ve been overwhelmingly kind to people who use firearms to enforce their wishes. We must take control.

James K. Aumack

Cape May