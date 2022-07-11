Voice of the People, July 11, 2022

Biden correct, clumsy on Taiwan policy

U.S. foreign policy regarding China and Taiwan is actually pretty clear, and has been for decades. We recognize One China. The U.S. has not yet recognized Taiwan, but our policy has been consistent in defending the right of the island nation to exist and the defense of its people to control their government and economy against aggression by others, including China.

Biden’s comment about defending Taiwan is not new; it goes as far back as 1949. Foreign policy is complicated and tricky. People spend a great amount of time developing the education in history and law and gaining experience to become professional in these matters. Doesn’t mean they always get it right, but it’s a huge mistake to let the media, regardless of political party leanings, exercise undue influence in these issues. Remember those folks are more interested in creating controversy and negative drama; it sells. But it can be dangerous.

There’s an awful lot to be upset about our current leadership, but piling on without thinking doesn’t help the country. In my opinion, President Joe Biden could have handled this communication a whole lot better, but his simple straight answer “yes” regarding the U.S. position regarding defense of Taiwan is not new, to the Chinese or anybody else.

We applaud the success of China, but we still honor our commitment to others and in this case to Taiwan.

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township