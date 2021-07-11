Voice of the People, July 11, 2021

Surfside collapse adds to Jewish mourners' agony
Before the morning service a few days ago, we were bantering about The New York Times delivery delays; we were getting yesterday’s news tomorrow. I mentioned that, when I was a teenager, you could get the Sunday New York Times on Saturday night -- tomorrow’s news today?! How could they know?
We reminisced about multiple dailies, early and late editions, twice-daily mail delivery, milk bottles in milk boxes, and network TV’s “late breaking news.” Today, with a myriad news sources online, even that is an anachronism: We never have to wait for news.
Well, almost never. It has been well over a week of agonizing anticipation and growing resignation for the families and friends of those missing in the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Many of the missing are Jews. In the normal course of a death event, at the moment of passing those family members defined as mourners acquire the status of “onen.” An onen is expected to focus on funeral preparations to the extent of being exempt from some basic expectations of Jewish law.
Judaism has no “title” for someone who is reasonably sure that a loved one is dead but has neither physical proof nor a witness’s testimony. What title could there be for uncertainty, for hope that hangs from a fraying thread? How do you keep a vigil over the mound of rubble that likely contains the remains of your mother, father, aunt, uncle, friend?
At home, do you flinch every time the phone rings? Do you take a deep breath to steel yourself against the expected, even as you hope for the miraculous? Do you whisper a brief prayer as you answer the call?
For all those in pain from knowing or not knowing in Surfside, we pray. We pray that they muster the strength to hold on to that slim thread. We pray that they are strong enough to mourn even if they have already begun grieving. We pray that they are able to accept the news, whenever it arrives, and, over time, come to remember the life more than the death.
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer
Ventnor