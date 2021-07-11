Voice of the People, July 11, 2021

Surfside collapse adds to Jewish mourners' agony

Before the morning service a few days ago, we were bantering about The New York Times delivery delays; we were getting yesterday’s news tomorrow. I mentioned that, when I was a teenager, you could get the Sunday New York Times on Saturday night -- tomorrow’s news today?! How could they know?

We reminisced about multiple dailies, early and late editions, twice-daily mail delivery, milk bottles in milk boxes, and network TV’s “late breaking news.” Today, with a myriad news sources online, even that is an anachronism: We never have to wait for news.

Well, almost never. It has been well over a week of agonizing anticipation and growing resignation for the families and friends of those missing in the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Many of the missing are Jews. In the normal course of a death event, at the moment of passing those family members defined as mourners acquire the status of “onen.” An onen is expected to focus on funeral preparations to the extent of being exempt from some basic expectations of Jewish law.