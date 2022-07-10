 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, July 10, 2022

  • 0

Hazardous beaches
need warning flags

Recently, I sat on the Ocean City10th Street beach, with no posted lifeguard. An officer arrived, a personal watercraft arrived, the officer directed the craft, a swimmer was dragged to shore, then another swimmer. The watercraft returned to searching, struggled with the third, awaited help from a surf boarder, finally retrieving the limp Mays Landing youth to shore, where multiple rounds of CPR preceded his evacuation. The news article characterized the boy as "saved," however that boy was in a long time. Then, police officers started to pace the beach in their black uniforms in the hot sun.

Scanning down to the Music Pier and up to the Fishing Pier, I could see not a single red “high hazard” flag. At home I found the U.S. Lifeguard Association recommends: "These flags are only approved for use on beaches where lifeguards trained to USLA standards are on duty." However, Ocean City Maryland generated a report titled: "Improving the Safety of Unguarded Beach," by P. Eric Peterson. In part it reads, "while the other (beaches) 50 percent have the flags flying 24 hours a day."

I recommend the Maryland report, and note that 24/7 flags were not the only proactive recommendation in it.

Mike Ryan

Mays Landing

