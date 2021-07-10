Voice of the People, July 10, 2021

Ex-addict: Don’t relocate A.C. needle exchange
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City introduces ordinance to repeal needle exchange”:
I was saddened to the read the article about Atlantic City Council and its president, George Tibbitt, wanting to close the Oasis Needle Exchange.
Statistics, studies and research prove beyond a doubt how beneficial needle exchanges are.
I was one the first ones to register at Oasis.
If one was registered, they wouldn’t (most likely) be fined or incarcerated for possession of a needle.
The article said that Tibbet found 52 needles in a walk through one block of an alley.
The exchange gives you one for one — you give a used one, they give you a new one. The last thing a user gives up is his works (a needle).
As an ex-user, I’ve been on many streets, in many cities; in 50 years, I have never seen 50 needles in a one block radius. Tibbitt’s find had to be an anomaly.
Tibbitt stated, “Either we are a tourist attraction or social service attraction. It can’t be both, the two don’t mix.”
Really? I think the A.C. Council president should want to solve problems for the benefit of all, not at the expense of others.
Marty Tankle
Rio Grande
Trump should be locked up
A grand jury was convened in Manhattan to determine whether anyone in the businesses of former President Donald Trump should be indicted on criminal charges.
He encouraged the riot Jan. 6 and now he’s trying to start something else by having more rallies of his supporters. I think a way should be found to lock up Trump.
Some Republicans seem to be putting Trump first. It has been over seven months and Trump is still saying the election was stolen. He is still not conceding. If I was a Republican, I wouldn’t vote for anyone in the White House that’s spreading big lies.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City