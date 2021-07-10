Voice of the People, July 10, 2021

Ex-addict: Don’t relocate A.C. needle exchange

Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City introduces ordinance to repeal needle exchange”:

I was saddened to the read the article about Atlantic City Council and its president, George Tibbitt, wanting to close the Oasis Needle Exchange.

Statistics, studies and research prove beyond a doubt how beneficial needle exchanges are.

I was one the first ones to register at Oasis.

If one was registered, they wouldn’t (most likely) be fined or incarcerated for possession of a needle.

The article said that Tibbet found 52 needles in a walk through one block of an alley.

The exchange gives you one for one — you give a used one, they give you a new one. The last thing a user gives up is his works (a needle).

As an ex-user, I’ve been on many streets, in many cities; in 50 years, I have never seen 50 needles in a one block radius. Tibbitt’s find had to be an anomaly.

Tibbitt stated, “Either we are a tourist attraction or social service attraction. It can’t be both, the two don’t mix.”