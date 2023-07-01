Don’t kill Irish cows for EU climate goal
I hope animal groups such as PETA and other humane groups are aware of this issue.
I heard on “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Joe Pags Show” that Ireland is planning to kill 200,000 cows in the name of climate change.
I’m hoping animal rights and humane organizations check into this further and address it as needed.
May Huddleston
Atlantic City
Prefer Democrats’ big, costly dreams
I vote Blue, for Democrats, because I put saving kids’ lives above saving gun owners right to own weapons made only to kill. I put accepting the diversity of my fellow Americans, and learning to understand our differences, above dividing and taking away the freedoms of others. I feel everyone in the U.S. should have health care and the right to make decisions for themselves what the right health care is, not giving insurance and drug companies that responsibility for the individual. I feel all Americans should have the right to a good education, not just those with money. The wealthy should pay their fair share, not continue to get tax cuts. Democrats at least try to better people’s lives, not just look for boogeymen to blame.
I may agree with some Republicans on fiscal issues. However, I will not endorse a single one. What has the GOP done in the past years to make life better? Sure, Democrats may dream big at a big cost, but what they are trying to do is better the lives of all Americans.
Karl Frank III
Mays Landing