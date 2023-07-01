Don’t kill Irish cows for EU climate goal

I vote Blue, for Democrats, because I put saving kids’ lives above saving gun owners right to own weapons made only to kill. I put accepting the diversity of my fellow Americans, and learning to understand our differences, above dividing and taking away the freedoms of others. I feel everyone in the U.S. should have health care and the right to make decisions for themselves what the right health care is, not giving insurance and drug companies that responsibility for the individual. I feel all Americans should have the right to a good education, not just those with money. The wealthy should pay their fair share, not continue to get tax cuts. Democrats at least try to better people’s lives, not just look for boogeymen to blame.