Voice of the People, July 1, 2022

Brigantine Cove still

dangerous

I’m a full-time resident of Brigantine and read with interest recent news about the delay in the Cove area dredging project to next year.

The background for this actually goes back to mid-2020 when it became apparent the prior dredging project was a dismal failure ... and nothing was done to hold the contractor accountable. Instead, the issue was heavily pushed by a group of local residents who had to navigate communications among city, state and federal officials to even get this project on the radar screen.

Those celebrated discussions resulted in a final outcome that was “You’re at the top of the list next year” — hardly a commitment to do the project. Let me be clear — this is a pure safety issue that was deferred, again, for all the wrong reasons.

I boated past the Cove beach recently at mid-tide and there is little to no beach left and easily foresee even more danger for beachgoers this season, both due to currents as well as potential boat and swimmer collisions.

Recently the area marked its first victim of this summer, a transient boater from Maine entering the Cove grounded in shallow, unmarked water.

For another season, the residents, guests and boaters of Brigantine’s south end beach area are needlessly exposed to danger after a botched dredging project that should never have been approved.

Paul McGovern

Brigantine

Keep oil in

US

There needs to be swift change of how oil companies in the country operate. The government allows them to rake in profits without benefit to the citizens of the USA. Just employees and stock holders.

I would point out that the oil under the ground does not belong to the oil company, but to everyone.

They purchase a license to acquire it, pull it from the ground and process it. We should, in times like these, require big oil to do the right thing.

What is that? Increase production and keep American oil at home to help ease the pain.

If they wish to hold onto the global market theory of pricing, then maybe we should rethink and renegotiate their leases for accessing our oil.

William Mills

Galloway Township