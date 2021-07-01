Voice of the People, July 1, 2021

Cars blaring music unbearable in A.C.
I along with the residents of Ohio and Indiana avenues and Bacharach Boulevard have been bombarded, rest and sleep deprived, due to the constant circling and loud all Spanish music played by the Spanish midget car drivers staying at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The police have been called repeatedly for two days about this disturbing event. Music is played until 2 a.m. on Saturday and wakes us up beginning 6 a.m. on Sunday.
We understand the city needs revenue but the only revenue received here is to the A.C. Convention Center. What about us taxpaying residents? I’ve owned my home on Ohio Avenue for 21 years. Does my tax revenue count? What about our children, elderly going sleepless, and our jobs we have to report to, which helps A.C. business and in turn helps the city?
This is an ongoing problem with this group. Would this be allowed in Margate, Longport or Ventnor? No, but it’s allowed on the Northside. This is not racial, it’s territorial, disheartening, disrespectful and downright rude. Do we allow taxpaying residents to be so rudely disrespected and undeservedly put out without recourse?
The mayor, city residents and police should know that this is unacceptable. So whatever and whoever happens to come into our town and reek whatever havoc is of no consequence and they are allowed to come in and do whatever they will for the sake of a few dollars, and residents be damned.
Deborah King
Atlantic City
Back bill to require telemedicine coverage
I urge everyone who during the pandemic utilized telemedicine as a means of getting necessary health care to contact their legislators to support bills A4179/SA4200/S2559 in the state Legislature, which would make it necessary for insurances and Medicaid to help defray the cost.
We should help doctors to continue utilizing telemedicine as a means of serving the public.
Cantor Ed Kulp
Margate