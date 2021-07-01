Voice of the People, July 1, 2021

Cars blaring music unbearable in A.C.

I along with the residents of Ohio and Indiana avenues and Bacharach Boulevard have been bombarded, rest and sleep deprived, due to the constant circling and loud all Spanish music played by the Spanish midget car drivers staying at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The police have been called repeatedly for two days about this disturbing event. Music is played until 2 a.m. on Saturday and wakes us up beginning 6 a.m. on Sunday.

We understand the city needs revenue but the only revenue received here is to the A.C. Convention Center. What about us taxpaying residents? I’ve owned my home on Ohio Avenue for 21 years. Does my tax revenue count? What about our children, elderly going sleepless, and our jobs we have to report to, which helps A.C. business and in turn helps the city?

This is an ongoing problem with this group. Would this be allowed in Margate, Longport or Ventnor? No, but it’s allowed on the Northside. This is not racial, it’s territorial, disheartening, disrespectful and downright rude. Do we allow taxpaying residents to be so rudely disrespected and undeservedly put out without recourse?