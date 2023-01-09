Voice of the People, Jan. 9, 2023

Giving up eating meat in pursuit of health

I have several friends who are vegan, and as much as I like what they serve when I eat with them, I never was interested in changing either my eating habits or my cooking style. I like hamburgers, bacon, steak, chicken and lamb. You name it — I would eat it. I had the idea that meat was the only way I could efficiently get protein into my diet.

Then I watched the Forks over Knives documentary that was brought up during a talk I listened to that was presented by farmusa.org. I was blown away. When the doctors presented the science behind why meat actually is less healthy than a plant-based diet, I realized that if I want to improve long-term health prospects and how I feel, I needed to change my diet.

My new New Year’s resolution is to change what I am eating and move to a plant-based diet. I would recommend that everyone watch Fork over Knives.

Joan L. Velardi

Bayville

Shame on America if Trump not prosecuted

Is Donald Trump going to be the new Teflon don? John Gotti also had his supporters but was finally brought to justice. If the new Teflon don isn’t brought to justice, I’m afraid it will be difficult for me to remain proud to be an American.

Michael Santambrogio

Egg Harbor Township