Voice of the People, Jan. 9, 2022

Problem is those pulling Biden’s strings

Regarding the recent letter, “No reason to hate Biden administration”:

With interest and a chuckle, I absorbed the letter writers’ plea to look up the definition of a socialist and I did. A socialist is a person who practices the doctrine of socialism which can mean: the governing person or entity advocating the “collective governmental ownership and administration and distribution of goods; a system of group living in which there is no private property; the means of production is owned and controlled by the state; a stage of society in the Marxist theory between the transition of capitalism to communism; and the distribution of goods and pay are according to work done”!

Does he think the 1,100 workers who worked on the pipeline and were laid off by President Biden when he closed the pipeline were benefited by that action? Does it make you feel Biden is competent, as a president, when you go to fill up at the pump and in only nine months to his term, the price of gas has dramatically risen? Have you benefited by that decision? Have you adjusted to the fear created by the new Democrats when you see empty shelves at the grocery store? And the train keeps rolling on and on.