Voice of the People, Jan. 9, 2022

Problem is those pulling Biden’s strings
Regarding the recent letter, “No reason to hate Biden administration”:
With interest and a chuckle, I absorbed the letter writers’ plea to look up the definition of a socialist and I did. A socialist is a person who practices the doctrine of socialism which can mean: the governing person or entity advocating the “collective governmental ownership and administration and distribution of goods; a system of group living in which there is no private property; the means of production is owned and controlled by the state; a stage of society in the Marxist theory between the transition of capitalism to communism; and the distribution of goods and pay are according to work done”!
Does he think the 1,100 workers who worked on the pipeline and were laid off by President Biden when he closed the pipeline were benefited by that action? Does it make you feel Biden is competent, as a president, when you go to fill up at the pump and in only nine months to his term, the price of gas has dramatically risen? Have you benefited by that decision? Have you adjusted to the fear created by the new Democrats when you see empty shelves at the grocery store? And the train keeps rolling on and on.
A friend of mine showed me a video of President Obama, during an interview, when he was asked about running for a third term. Obama said he’d be fine with having a puppet in the White House..
But the writer is correct: “no reason to hate Biden.” I say, just hate his insane writers and hatemongers, who pull his strings and develop communistic doctrines for Biden to use as their spokesperson.
Look up the definition of fascism and apply it to what Biden and his advisors are doing to America and you’ll see the light.
James Thompson
Estell Manor
IRS should confiscate money from the wealthy
Every year all people in the United States have to pay taxes. If you do your own taxes and make a mistake and owe more to the IRS, they let you know. If you don’t pay, the IRS can garnish your paycheck or take your property.
They always get what’s owed to them. So why don’t millionaires and billionaires have to pay more federal taxes?
The IRS knows how much they make — they should just take what they owe, just like they do to the rest of us poor folks.
Don’t ask them if they want to pay, garnish their property or money.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City