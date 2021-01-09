Voice of the People, Jan. 9, 2021

Political cartoon biased

There was anti-Republican bias in the recent political cartoon blaming Republicans for the size and timing of the COVID-19 relief package.

Franklin A. Kurtz

Cape May Point

Keep expanding ACIT

I applaud the efforts of the county commissioners to continue the expansion of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

My experience as an employer/mentor of ACIT students for over 20 years has been one of the most rewarding of my career.

Sadly, vocational education for many years has carried a stigma. Students that didn’t fit the popular educational path toward college were shuffled off to vo-tech.

Then in their brilliance, administrators ended industrial arts programs for the same closed-minded reasons. We are now these years later wondering, why can’t we get our vehicle fixed correctly or find a competent builder, welder, electrician?

The skills gap continues to widen, and the rolls of unemployed college graduates grow along with millions of dollars of debt.