Voice of the People, Jan. 9, 2021
Political cartoon biased

There was anti-Republican bias in the recent political cartoon blaming Republicans for the size and timing of the COVID-19 relief package.

Franklin A. Kurtz

Cape May Point

Keep expanding ACIT

I applaud the efforts of the county commissioners to continue the expansion of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

My experience as an employer/mentor of ACIT students for over 20 years has been one of the most rewarding of my career.

Sadly, vocational education for many years has carried a stigma. Students that didn’t fit the popular educational path toward college were shuffled off to vo-tech.

Then in their brilliance, administrators ended industrial arts programs for the same closed-minded reasons. We are now these years later wondering, why can’t we get our vehicle fixed correctly or find a competent builder, welder, electrician?

The skills gap continues to widen, and the rolls of unemployed college graduates grow along with millions of dollars of debt.

ACIT students can walk into jobs waiting for them upon graduation. After that, opportunity abounds. Many go on to further achieve and become leaders in their chosen field. The politics over all this is just background noise.

Do what’s best for the workforce (our children) of the future, expand ACIT.

Jack Peterson

Egg Harbor City

Leaders owe the people

As 2020 comes to an end, and the people of New Jersey and the rest of the United States need a better 2021, my holiday wish is that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Jeff Van Drew all remember that a good leader does not focus on what his followers owe him, he focuses on what he owes them.

Tim Hanna

Seaville

