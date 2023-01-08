Voice of the People, Jan. 8, 2023

DeSantis view echoes Founder’s frustration

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, under the current national political leadership inflation, crime and illegal immigration have skyrocketed while parental and free speech rights have been smothered. All the while the national media has ignored the plight of all of these voter concerns.

While leading the Revolutionary War efforts George Washington expressed his frustration with the Continental Congress, “The failure of political leadership at the national level, which permitted inflation, corruption and broken promises to become ‘an epidemical disease,’ meant that sheer indifference had become more of a formidable enemy.” Excerpt from “His Excellency,” by Joseph Ellis.

Robert Zentmeyer

Egg Harbor Township

Arms dealer for Griner not patriotic or smart

There is no dispute that trading a notorious arms dealer for a basketball player has put the United States at greater risk. Regrettably, the Biden administration sacrificed U.S. security for one person’s celebrity. In basketball terms, this trade would be scored: Putin-100, Biden-0.

But perhaps even more egregious than the bargain struck was the false praise that Special Envoy Roger Carstens, a Biden pawn, showered upon the person whose terrible judgment has likely cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars. Referencing Griner, at the time his travelling companion, Envoy Carstens publicly pronounced her “‘intelligent” and “patriotic”. So, when did bringing hashish oil into a Communist country — especially one with such draconian laws — became a mark of intellect? Frankly, I can’t imagine a more boneheaded move!

As to “patriotic,” Carstens didn’t do his homework. You see, Griner has repeatedly assailed one of America’s most time-honored symbols, a tradition that has inspired us during war and natural disasters, and remains the cornerstone of American freedom. Yes, Griner has lobbied to eliminate playing the National Anthem at sporting events. Furthermore, she has sheltered in the locker room while the Star Spangled Banner is played.

Calling her a patriot is blasphemy.

Jack Neall

Ocean City