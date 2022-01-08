Voice of the People, Jan. 8, 2022

Keep coverage in reach of thousands in NJ
Over the past 20 months, lawmakers have been confronted with unprecedented challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and they have needed new solutions to address the needs of our communities. Most alarmingly, as Americans have grappled with a volatile health care landscape, many are worried about managing their health care needs now and in the future. That’s why I write today about an urgent matter as Congress finalizes this year’s budget reconciliation bill: the decision in front of them to make critical health insurance subsidies permanent.
As a physician, I know firsthand the concerns of families about obtaining and affording the care they need and deserve. No American should have to worry about the affordability of a potentially life-saving surgery or medical intervention for themselves or their families. That’s why it’s critical for Congress to make permanent the health insurance subsidies that were extended and expanded in the American Rescue Plan Act.
These marketplace tax credits have served as a lifeline for New Jersey families, especially throughout the pandemic. We cannot let these subsidies expire during such an uncertain time as many families are still trying to make ends meet. I hope that New Jersey’s congressional delegation will do all they can to make these critical subsidies permanent before year’s end. This will make a world of difference in the lives of millions of Americans who are counting on these tax credits to afford vital health insurance this year and beyond.