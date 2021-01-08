Voice of the People, Jan. 8, 2021

Liberty needs free press
Regarding the past election, people may either be happy with the results or disappointed. However, everyone should be worried about the influence of the media and the impact they played in determining the results. If they can sway an opinion for something as important as electing a president, they can control every aspect of people’s lives.
I’m not sure what group of people is responsible, or even why, but I have friends from socialist countries and they are very worried when they see what is happening here.
I left Facebook when fact checkers began blocking replies I made to comments. Will people no longer be able to express an opinion if it differs from theirs? Who are these fact checkers?
The polls say 74% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats believe there was systemic fraud. However, if you watch most of the major channels, they refused to show all the thousands of people signing affidavits telling about the many election irregularities. I’m not sure CNN showed the truck driver reporting how he drove 25 pallets of ballots for Joe Biden from New York to Pennsylvania, or the woman reporting people were putting Biden ballots through the voting machines three and four times. The list goes on and on.
Then because of procedural problems courts refused to even listen, while mainstream media insists there was no fraud. This control of the news continues, and as Americans interested in keeping our freedoms, Republican or Democrats, we need to recognize what is happening.
You may be happy with the results this time, but think about when you may disagree and your views become ignored or even distorted. We need a free press that reports the news and stop pushing their agenda. Where is Walter Cronkite when we need him?
Marilyn Cook
Little Egg Harbor Township
Buy Palestinians a state
When it comes to the Israeli/Palestinian peace process, the elephant in the room is ignored. Size!
The state of Israel is about the size of New Jersey, 0.2% the size of the Muslim Middle East. Its neighbor Jordan is about four times larger.
Logically, if the wealthy Arab nations would purchase a slice of Jordan contiguous with and as large as the West Bank, then declare this territory as a sovereign Palestinian State this would be a giant step forward in the peace process.
Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and the West Bank would be guarded by Israeli forces along with international peacekeepers. Safe passage and easy access would be guaranteed to all travelers. Jerusalem is effectively the capital of Israel now since the seat of Israel’s government, including her Knesset, is located there.
No Palestinian family, enticed by incentives such as moving expenses and a prefabricated house, would be forced to relocate into its newly formed state. Those who choose to remain in their current abodes would be governed by the state of Israel.