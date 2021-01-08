Voice of the People, Jan. 8, 2021

Liberty needs free press

Regarding the past election, people may either be happy with the results or disappointed. However, everyone should be worried about the influence of the media and the impact they played in determining the results. If they can sway an opinion for something as important as electing a president, they can control every aspect of people’s lives.

I’m not sure what group of people is responsible, or even why, but I have friends from socialist countries and they are very worried when they see what is happening here.

I left Facebook when fact checkers began blocking replies I made to comments. Will people no longer be able to express an opinion if it differs from theirs? Who are these fact checkers?

The polls say 74% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats believe there was systemic fraud. However, if you watch most of the major channels, they refused to show all the thousands of people signing affidavits telling about the many election irregularities. I’m not sure CNN showed the truck driver reporting how he drove 25 pallets of ballots for Joe Biden from New York to Pennsylvania, or the woman reporting people were putting Biden ballots through the voting machines three and four times. The list goes on and on.