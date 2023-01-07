Voice of the People, Jan. 7, 2023

Much evidence America has lost its way

I have a lot of frustrations that I’m sure many share.

When I read about bad things, I expect bad people to be rightfully tried and imprisoned if found guilty. I see video evidence of criminals mercilessly attacking innocent people for no apparent reason. Often when people are apprehended and arrested, they’re then released without bail and set free to commit crimes again. So much for criminal justice.

I read about illegal border crossings. After breaking U.S. laws, the immigrants are fed, clothed and released into the general population. These people are not screened. We know not who they are, where they come from, the status of their health, their affiliations, etc. Yet we welcome them with open arms, while many of our own citizens are hungry, homeless or otherwise struggling to make ends meet. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against immigration and I appreciate that many of these immigrants are merely seeking a better way of life. But do it the right way, and not at the expense of the American people.

Watching the news is not worth the risk of elevating my blood pressure. The media shows favoritism and plays mind games with the general public. They pick and choose what to report. The criminal actions of one guy make front page headlines, while virtually the same criminal actions of another are swept under the rug. Long live the double standard.

Many of our so-called leaders enter political life as middle class citizens, and retire as millionaires. Certainly makes you wonder.

Next up on the agenda is the Hunter Biden laptop, referred to by many as the laptop from hell. From what I’ve heard, there may be enough evidence to hang the entire Biden clan. But watch the Washington wizards perform their magic and, with the help of their media friends, turn the tables and incriminate the accusers.

I can go on and on, but what’s the point. The end result is always the same. And the ones who always wind up paying the piper are the people, aka the American saps.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township