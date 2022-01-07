Voice of the People, Jan. 7, 2022

Central municipal court accountable, unbiased
One of the untold and potentially great benefits of the change to a consolidated court system is the effect that it will have on the affirmation of social parity. Understanding that defendants and families from all neighborhoods and local economies will be heard and tried in the same place, by the same authorities and, hopefully, to very similar outcomes should go a long way in healing perceptions about privilege and bias within our justice system. The accountability that it affords is just one more step in the right direction.
Nelson Dilg
Estell Manor
Explicit sex instruction not job of NJ schools
The N.J. Sex Education Learning Standards for 2021-2022 include direct, explicit instruction on masturbation to 5th graders using materials that some could consider to be and could be defined as pornographic.
Prepubescence is a “time of physical, social and emotional changes” and government schools should not be allowed to use highly controversial material from organizations like the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) to teach sensitive sexual content.
This is the exclusive right and responsibility of parents only. Minor children must be protected from sexualization, graphic materials and messages that have an adverse effect on the physical, social, emotional and spiritual development of the child.
I vehemently oppose this and other related teaching of a sexual nature, which is not the educational mandate of government schools.
Kurt Hartwell
Monroeville
Enjoy left-leaning media; don’t suppress alternativesRegarding the recent letter, “Fox is maddening”:
The writer must have one of those old TVs with only one channel and no on-off switch.
Perhaps for his health, he should consider purchasing a new TV and take lessons in its operation, channel changing capability, on and off switch, etc. He would then be a happier person listening to only main stream media with their slanted and left leaning outlook.
Harry Schmidt
West Cape May