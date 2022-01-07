Voice of the People, Jan. 7, 2022

Central municipal court accountable, unbiased

One of the untold and potentially great benefits of the change to a consolidated court system is the effect that it will have on the affirmation of social parity. Understanding that defendants and families from all neighborhoods and local economies will be heard and tried in the same place, by the same authorities and, hopefully, to very similar outcomes should go a long way in healing perceptions about privilege and bias within our justice system. The accountability that it affords is just one more step in the right direction.