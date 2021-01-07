Voice of the People, Jan. 7, 2021

Can’t trust Democrats
This past election was in my observation an unmitigated fraud. I believe the entire national mail-in scheme was planned by Democrat operatives taking advantage of China’s virus. A too-convenient device to steal this election.
I believe it was planned well in advance. I expect President Joe Biden will resign or step-down, and Kamala Harris and socialists will take over. They can pack the Supreme Court, flood us with illegal immigrants, and remove the Electoral College: a brilliant device the Founders devised to give every state a voice. Once the Electoral College is removed, elections will be decided by the overwhelming populace of only four or five states.
In the meantime, China is celebrating Biden and Iran will build their bombs.
I believe that Antifa, BLM and other gangs use similar and coordinated tactics and pursue similar goals. Their leadership is clandestine, they are obviously well-funded, and Democrats hardly ever object to them. Funny how rioting has stopped being reported at all now, and BLM is publicly demanding Biden acquiesce to their demands.
With complicit and underhanded media such as AP and TV suppressing real news, many Americans were duped. Well, here’s a news-flash to Democrats — those who reached the same conclusions as me won’t forget this travesty. I won’t believe the slanted, opinionated media or their talking-heads.
My hope is the sheep who willingly accepted mail-in ballots will demand we go back to real-life voting. I expect those Americans who believe we were defrauded will show up in upcoming elections. You may see a stunning revolt towards Democrats. They stole America’s integrity and those who saw it happen simply accepted it.
I am not normally an activist and I despise violence, but I will voice my opinion as long as I can. It might already be too late. This gang may suppress my First Amendment rights. The Democrats who now control the government cannot be trusted. Don’t accept them.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
No party candidates
The checks and balances set forth in our Constitution do a great job at ensuring no single branch of government is more powerful than another. Yet, what is not mentioned is political parties.
It is contradictory to have a democracy founded on the idea of checks and balances and yet at the same time have two political parties that dominate each branch of government. If the president, the majority of Congress, and Supreme Court all are of the same party, then how can separation of powers exist?
I believe it is time to add a 28th amendment to the Constitution. We should abolish any and all forms of political factions that exist and that may come about. Candidates that run for president or congressional positions shall run as individual citizens of the United States of America and nothing more.