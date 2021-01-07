Voice of the People, Jan. 7, 2021

My hope is the sheep who willingly accepted mail-in ballots will demand we go back to real-life voting. I expect those Americans who believe we were defrauded will show up in upcoming elections. You may see a stunning revolt towards Democrats. They stole America’s integrity and those who saw it happen simply accepted it.

I am not normally an activist and I despise violence, but I will voice my opinion as long as I can. It might already be too late. This gang may suppress my First Amendment rights. The Democrats who now control the government cannot be trusted. Don’t accept them.

Robert S. Viola

Somers Point

No party candidates

The checks and balances set forth in our Constitution do a great job at ensuring no single branch of government is more powerful than another. Yet, what is not mentioned is political parties.

It is contradictory to have a democracy founded on the idea of checks and balances and yet at the same time have two political parties that dominate each branch of government. If the president, the majority of Congress, and Supreme Court all are of the same party, then how can separation of powers exist?