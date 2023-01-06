Voice of the People, Jan. 6, 2023

Support Ukraine to be on right side of history

The war in Ukraine could be over today if Russia would stop their imperialistic expansionism. Given the unlikelihood of this, there are important reasons to support Ukraine until they win. One, a democratic Ukraine is fighting to exist. Ukraine became a sovereign country in 1991 and by the 2000s, majority public opinion was to join the European Union, moving away from Russia’s influence. (Watch “Winter on Fire” for background on the Revolution of Dignity in 2014). Out of 195 countries in the world, only 23 are full democracies. It is in our own best interest, for trade, cooperation on climate and the good of humanity in general, to support and promote democracies around the world.

Second, this war is a genocide: “the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group.” Reportedly one Russian official said to Ukraine: “We aren’t coming to kill you, but to convince you. But if you don’t want to be convinced, we’ll kill you. We’ll kill as many as we have to: 1 million, 5 million, or exterminate all of you.” Third, the means the Russians are using to this end include horrific war crimes, including rape, torture and dismemberment. The UN, ICC and CSCE have said that countless war crimes have been committed against Ukrainian civilians. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia, with no records or permission. Whether they are orphans or were forcibly separated from family, they are being forcibly adopted into Russian families or kept in Russian filtration camps.

Fourth, US assistance is not money that could be paying for other domestic concerns. The CSIS report and the Congressional Research Service report have detailed information about how aid works. Finally, to better understand the history of Eastern Europe and this war, watch Timothy Snyder’s master class from Yale, The Making of Modern Ukraine, available free on YouTube. It illuminates why supporting Ukraine equals being on the right side of history.

Jennifer and Robert Kane

Ocean View