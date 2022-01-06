Voice of the People, Jan. 6, 2022

Enough trillions for left; fix retirement programs

The recent column by Karen Dolan on passing the Biden Build Back Better plan is alarming by being so fraught with misinformation. She fails to reference the CBO estimates, ignores the front-loading of massive deficit spending, and distorts the monumental waste which has no “infrastructure” in it. And the potential real cost (of BBB), being perhaps $5 trillion, is so alarming — with all the funding to inefficient Amtrak, wealthy electric vehicle purchasers, and a host of assorted “welfare” initiatives which will expand exponentially in future years (and are not accounted for).