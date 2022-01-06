 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, Jan. 6, 2022
Voice of the People, Jan. 6, 2022

Enough trillions for left; fix retirement programs

The recent column by Karen Dolan on passing the Biden Build Back Better plan is alarming by being so fraught with misinformation. She fails to reference the CBO estimates, ignores the front-loading of massive deficit spending, and distorts the monumental waste which has no “infrastructure” in it. And the potential real cost (of BBB), being perhaps $5 trillion, is so alarming — with all the funding to inefficient Amtrak, wealthy electric vehicle purchasers, and a host of assorted “welfare” initiatives which will expand exponentially in future years (and are not accounted for).

Dolan’s assertions give all the appearances of being talking points of Jen Psaki (Biden’s press secretary) and seem to be devoid of elementary economics. It is almost amateurish in its ignorance and is insulting to any thinking reader.

Fortunately, the same Commentary page included a counter article (by David Ditch) castigating the Congress for ignoring the inflationary spiral of this proposed profligate spending.

Thoughtful proposals to put Medicare and Social Security on sounder financial footing and to allocate tangible and true infrastructure funding should be advocated, not wasting more trillions on failed progressive initiatives.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

