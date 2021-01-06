Voice of the People, Jan. 6, 2021

Van Drew grandstanding

Some things are more important than partisan politics — like truth, the integrity of our democracy and the long term viability of our country.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew won a fair and free election. I did not contest it or make up claims of fraud. I simply called my opponent and said congratulations.

In my campaign, the main critique I offered of my opponent was that he used his time in Congress to promote his career and to curry favor with President Trump and special interest campaign contributors instead of doing the hard work to help people here in South Jersey who are hurting. But Van Drew won the election and so my earnest hope was that he would take the message from the more than 180,000 people in his district who chose not to vote for him and shift his focus to healing the nation and working across the aisle to get families and small businesses help now.

Sadly, he has chosen to engage in more political theater instead of doing what he promised the people of South Jersey he would do — roll up his sleeves and get things done. What’s even worse is that he is choosing to throw his lot in with a fringe group who refuse to concede that Joe Biden is the president-elect even when his staunch supporters like Mitch McConnell acknowledge the process has run its course.