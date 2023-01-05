Voice of the People, Jan. 5, 2023

Stop theft in A.C. to bring stores back

Why isn’t Wawa in Atlantic City? For the same reason there’s no supermarket — too much shoplifting and theft that goes unpunished.

And for the record, Atlantic City did have Wawa stores. It’s easy to get them back. Start immediately punishing repeat theft offenders no matter how little the theft, nor how young the thief.

Richard J Shaffer III

Mays Landing

Media too controls information for public

The media including The Press are as guilty of information control as Twitter and other media have been. Their withholding of news regarding the government’s influence over media by advising Twitter what to publish and whose opinions to control is communistic.

I don’t think that Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona changing party affiliation is a story of leading interest for readers in southern New Jersey. This market should get the full national news fairly prioritized. I shudder to think what would have happened if the Washington Post had acted as today’s news media does during the Nixon administration — but it appears we’re about to find out with the Biden administration.

Bill Seeger

Cape May