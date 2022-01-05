Voice of the People, Jan. 5, 2022

Casinos get tax breaks

despite record revenues

I recently read about how New Jersey eyes a break for Atlantic City casinos to help them recover from the pandemic. Bus just a week or so earlier, I read about the casinos having their best year ever.

If the state can lower casino taxes just like that, why can’t the citizens of N.J. receive the same? After all, isn’t that the reason we all voted casinos in, to help lower taxes? In the same article, outgoing Senate President Sweeny wants to exempt internet gambling and online sports betting from calculations on how much the casinos have to pay the city.

I have lived in Atlantic County for over 40 years and in Atlantic City for over 20 of them and not once do I recall having my taxes lowered because of how well the casinos are doing.

Even though the casinos took a big hit during the pandemic, think about the thousands of workers who took a hit and had to pay their taxes.

Also I recall reading how the casinos had record numbers of online and sports betting this time. I’m confused.

Gene Rapp

Atlantic City