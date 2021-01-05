Voice of the People, Jan. 5, 2021

Legal marijuana slush fund

Here we go again. Another political slush fund.

The voters of New Jersey voted for legislation to approve recreational marijuana without knowing any details. The argument was that the state needed the tax dollars.

Well, as the Press reports, 30% of the tax revenue will go to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (that will surely increase very quickly in the next few years) and the remaining 70% of tax revenue will go to “communities disproportionately affected by arrests on marijuana charges.” What does that mean, it’s after the fact!

Only the largest cities get the money? Is it a reward for their votes?

We were told the tax revenue would help all New Jerseyians.

Just another Trenton slush fund scam on the taxpayer, as property taxes continue to rise.

Richard J Shaffer III

Mays Landing

Trump should leave US

Those who are still upset regarding the recent election should get over it. As far as anyone really knows, President-elect Joe Biden has won, hands down.