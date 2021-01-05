 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Jan. 5, 2021
Legal marijuana slush fund

Here we go again. Another political slush fund.

The voters of New Jersey voted for legislation to approve recreational marijuana without knowing any details. The argument was that the state needed the tax dollars.

Well, as the Press reports, 30% of the tax revenue will go to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (that will surely increase very quickly in the next few years) and the remaining 70% of tax revenue will go to “communities disproportionately affected by arrests on marijuana charges.” What does that mean, it’s after the fact!

Only the largest cities get the money? Is it a reward for their votes?

We were told the tax revenue would help all New Jerseyians.

Just another Trenton slush fund scam on the taxpayer, as property taxes continue to rise.

Richard J Shaffer III

Mays Landing

Trump should leave US

Those who are still upset regarding the recent election should get over it. As far as anyone really knows, President-elect Joe Biden has won, hands down.

He won because the U.S. is sick to death with President Trump. He didn’t tell the full truth regarding what he knew about the virus.

Joe Biden is not Hunter Biden and Hunter has been investigated and so far found to not be guilty of anything except being successful. Trump is grinding his teeth attempting to uncover dirt on the Biden family. Trump has plently of dirt on him now. Maybe he will be indicted.

I think if Trump left the USA everyone would be better off.

James Aumack

Cape May

Don’t pay college athletes

Are you kidding me? Our Democratic friends think that college athletes should be compensated. What ever happened to being intelligent? If you are gifted in sports, you go to school for nothing. Now they think athletes should be paid.

Play hard and get a multi-million dollar contract.

Keith Babore

Seaville

