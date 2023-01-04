Voice of the People, Jan. 4, 2023

Eliminate bear feeding to end hunt of bears

The N.J. black bear hunt isn’t about lowering the bear population for anything more than a short time span (until next year’s birthing season). It is also a very poor plan to use to try to eliminate bear human interaction. It is, instead, a plan to institute an annual trophy/recreational bear hunt every year for the foreseeable future.

The Bear Education And Resource Group seeks to permanently lower N.J.’s black bear population and prevent human/bear interactions using a proven non-lethal bear management plan that has worked successfully in other states. The key component in this plan is to eliminate both intentional and unintentional feeding of black bears.

Black bears are the slowest reproducing mammal in North America, naturally having 0-2 cubs depending on food availability. However, due to an exceptionally large amount of food artificially made available to bears in N.J. through improperly contained trash and yearlong baiting, as well other human derived sources, a mother bear will have 3, 4 and in some cases as many as 5 cubs. Hunting will not prevent that. In fact, it aggravates it through baiting bears all year.

An enforced bear feeding ban would not only lower the N.J. bear population to naturally sustainable levels, it would eliminate bear/human interaction as bears only visit neighborhoods because they are provided with food there, again both intentional and unintentionally. Once bears learn there will be no food, they will stop visiting.

The non-lethal bear management plan did not fail in 2021/2022, as Gov. Murphy claimed, it was never implemented. The Division of Fish & Wildlife never implemented the feeding ban portion of the plan. Without that, N.J.’s bear birthrates continued to increase, and bears continued to visit neighborhoods.

The division refuses to initiate or enforce a bear feeding ban which would be the long term solution to neighborhood visits and high bear birthrates. Hunting won’t work. I believe the division wants a hunt every year forever, not a naturally balanced bear population.

Charles Bivona

Washington Township

Democrats keep power despite high inflation

The past election shows to what extremes the Democratic voter will go to keep their party in power. 70% of Americans, which includes Democrats, believe that President Biden is responsible for the high inflation rate. Knowing the consequences of not knowing how to pay their bills, many still voted for his party’s candidates. This makes me believe that they would rather have Democrats in Congress than have enough money to pay for food, housing, gas and utilities.

I want to see how these Democratic voters explain to their children when they do not have enough food on the table. As always, it’s the Republicans’ fault. Even though when Biden took office, the inflation rate was 1.5%, not 7.7%.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing