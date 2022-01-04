Voice of the People, Jan. 4, 2022

Don’t let China achieve military superiority

Congratulation is in order for Congressman Jeff Van Drew to help the Democrats and the 12 other Republican Congress members for passing the infrastructure bill. Now we will have much-needed improvements to infrastructure, but at what cost. Is this the stepping stone to the Build Back Better Green New Deal?

What good will trillions of dollars we spend on building back a better green new deal be if we neglect military funding. I most likely won’t be around at 81 when this lack of military funding leads to the demise of America. The new roads and bridges will be a great improvement for the Chinese when they come and all the big corporate giants that left America for cheap labor will be under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. We do have a strong military but the Chinese have a bigger navy now and if we don’t do something about it and other military concerns soon, they are on the verge of conquering us in more ways than this.