Voice of the People, Jan. 4, 2022

Don’t let China achieve military superiority
Congratulation is in order for Congressman Jeff Van Drew to help the Democrats and the 12 other Republican Congress members for passing the infrastructure bill. Now we will have much-needed improvements to infrastructure, but at what cost. Is this the stepping stone to the Build Back Better Green New Deal?
What good will trillions of dollars we spend on building back a better green new deal be if we neglect military funding. I most likely won’t be around at 81 when this lack of military funding leads to the demise of America. The new roads and bridges will be a great improvement for the Chinese when they come and all the big corporate giants that left America for cheap labor will be under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. We do have a strong military but the Chinese have a bigger navy now and if we don’t do something about it and other military concerns soon, they are on the verge of conquering us in more ways than this.
We are helping the Chinese in so many ways, not by building back better but by building backward better. Corporate America has crushed us in many ways through the mainstream media, free speech, social media and the lies that have infected our country and have pitted Americans against Americans. Winston Churchill once said a lie will travel around the world while the truth is putting on its boots. So let us not forget the words of Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto after Pearl Harbor: “I am afraid we have awakened a sleeping giant.” The sleeping giant is still us and China is watching.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine
Change the channel, keep news media free
Regarding the recent letter, “Fox is maddening”:
I have a simple cure for the writer who is so mad that he wishes there was a lawsuit to stop Fox News and other conservative media outlets. It’s called “change the channel.”
As much as a point of view opposed to yours maddens you, censorship of the free press never did too well for the citizens of those countries forced to live under it.
Paul Friedman
Margate