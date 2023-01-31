Voice of the People, Jan. 31, 2023

Restore Bader airfield

I see that Lucy has been restored, long overdue for this historic landmark of Atlantic City. There is another historic landmark that has sat empty for many years that has a rich history and should be restored.

Bader Field, which has lain empty since 2006, was a significant part of Atlantic City. Myself and many of my friends flew there often, walked the Boardwalk, patronized the businesses there and added to the economy of Atlantic City. It was closed with the hope that another casino would be built there from what I understand and that never happened.

With the copious amounts of federal money being handed out now, the restoration and return to service of the Bader Field could be done at a minimal cost. I know myself and many others would make Bader a regular stop once again.

John Majane

Germantown, Md.

Make Bader a park

Finally! Someone has an idea for Bader Field that makes complete sense. A beautiful park, with open land that can absorb the ever present water naturally. Seems to me that this idea should top the ideas of an upscale auto-centric community or an East Coast Venice. Here’s hoping the right people agree.

Michael Maggio

Galloway Township