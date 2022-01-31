Voice of the People, Jan. 31, 2022

Afghanis need relief, not more geopolitics

In a recent letter to the White House signed by congressional representatives including Tom Malinowski, they urge that roughly $9 billion held by the U.S. not be turned over to Afghanistan because the Taliban is the de facto government, after the withdrawal of U.S. Military forces.

Let me remind everyone that Afghanistan has suffered 40 years of warfare during Soviet and then U.S. occupations. And now after that, it is in the grip of massive drought and the pandemic. Estimates are that 23 million of their people could die or be forced to flee this winter, and even the Doctors Without Borders and other NGOs have warned that they cannot deal with the situation, only the Afghan government can pay salaries, administer education, run hospitals and other needed measures.

Creating more chaos will only create the breeding ground for Isis K, Al Qaeda and their spread regionally. Pakistan and other regional nations have urged the U.S., the IMF and others to help in rebuilding and stabilizing that nation and the region and stop punishing the Afghan people by starving and freezing them to death.

Bruce Todd

Waretown