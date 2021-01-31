Voice of the People, Jan. 31, 2021

I pray these people will look to the Lord and follow his example.

Karen Aspenberg

Egg Harbor Township

Ban out-of-state challenges

We in the United States take the right to vote seriously. It is how we elect officeholders on national, state, county and local levels including lighting districts, fire districts and school districts. Each of these elections is controlled by state rules and regulations.

This year we have seen some elected federal officials question the outcome of some elections. They have not challenged the elections in their states, choosing to disagree with the outcomes of other states they do not represent. Various courts at both the state and federal level have not permitted this to occur.

Here in New Jersey I think many do not want some elected official from some other state or territory telling us how to hold elections. We have rules established by law that we follow here. These laws are set forth by elected officials here who represent the voting public here. If we do not like the legislation here that controls our elections, we have the opportunity to replace these individuals by virtue of a free and fair election.