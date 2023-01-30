Voice of the People, Jan. 30, 2023

Lessons of Holocaust relevant here, now

Jan. 27, 2023, marked the 78th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet troops of Auschwitz, the death camp that has come to symbolize the Holocaust. Jan. 27 is marked by the United Nations as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The theme chosen by the U.N. for 2023 is home and belonging.

What we now call the Holocaust has become a defining event of 20th century humanity with implications for our future.

The Holocaust evolved gradually. In Germany, a polarized democracy gave way to an authoritarian regime, a totalitarian regime and finally a genocidal regime.

The destruction of the Jews began with legal discrimination, harassment and persecution. The Nuremberg Laws of 1935 defined Jews as noncitizens, and a few years later mass violence ensued with Kristallnacht. During World War II, the Nazis forced Jews into ghettos and concentration camps, and they were murdered by bullets and gas.

The perpetrators were the most culturally advanced, scientifically developed of all European countries, imbued with sophisticated philosophy, art, music, architecture, literature and science. Each of these fields became indispensable to the process of murder.

Jews were not their only victims. Trade unionists and social democrats were sent to concentration camps. Others were victimized for what they refused to do: Jehovah’s Witnesses refused to swear allegiance to the state and would not register for the draft or utter “Heil Hitler.” Others — Gypsies and male homosexuals — were victimized for who they were.

The Holocaust and genocide studies educators of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, of which I am director, wish our work was merely about that past, but genocide and mass violence are ongoing. War crimes are in the news and antisemitism is flourishing.

So, we continue to teach the Holocaust and explore its lessons.

Survivors of the Holocaust and WWII veterans have enriched and strengthened Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Their resilience gives us hope.

The theme of home and belonging is the story of South Jersey communities. We must continue and hope their stories will enable us to shape a better future.

Gail Hirsch Rosenthal

Galloway Township